BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Deary
Co-coaches — Jalen Kirk and Mike Morey (first year)
Last season’s record — 14-11 overall, 5-5 in league
Returning letterwinners — London Kirk, sr., guard; Brayden Stapleton, sr., guard; Karson Ireland, sr., guard; Preston Johnston, sr., forward; Jon Beyer, sr., post.
Outlook — Deary’s success this season largely will rest on the shoulders of five returning seniors.
The Mustangs figure to be at the top of the Whitepine League Division II standings.
“We have strong seniors that are up for the challenge,” Kirk said.
Kirk also said one of his prompts this year will to be to “clean up old habits.”
Genesee
Coach — Travis Grieser (third year)
Last season’s record — 9-15
Returning letterwinners — Dawson Durham, sr., forward; Sam Spence, sr., guard; Cy Wareham, sr., guard; Carson Schwartz, sr., guard; Owen Crowley, sr., guard.
Outlook — Grieser and the Bulldogs were a middling team in last season’s Whitepine League Division I standings, but with a solid group of returners, Genesee will be hoping to be in the upper half of the standings with a more seasoned team.
Grieser added his team will be lacking in size, and will have “streaky scoring.”
Kamiah
Coach — Aaron Skinner (fifth year)
Last season’s record — 18-10 overall
Returning letterwinners — Jace Sams, sr., forward; Kavan Mercer, jr., guard; Landon Keen, sr., forward; Luke Krogh, jr., guard; Wyatt Wilcox, jr., forward.
Outlook — The Kubs put forth an impressive run last season, and Skinner thinks his team can take what it learned in 2019-20 and build off that into the new year.
Kamiah’s roster features a lot of speedy and agile players, but Skinner said his team will lack major size in the post.
Lapwai
Coach — Zachary Eastman (second year)
Last season’s record — 25-3 overall, 15-1 in league
Returning letterwinners — Kross Taylor, jr., guard; Titus Yearout, jr., guard; Alexander Ellenwood, jr., forward; Terrell Ellenwood, soph., guard; Lydell Mitchell, jr., forward; JC Sobotta, sr., forward; Chris Brown, jr., forward; Jenz Kash Kash, sr., guard.
Outlook — With most of last year’s team back, the Wildcats look to be at the top of the pecking order again in the Whitepine League Division I standings this season.
Yearout will have high expectations after a dazzling 2019-20 campaign, which saw him garner a first-team All-State spot, as well as the league’s player of the year honor. The rest of the roster is full of experienced players at every position. “The Lapwai Wildcats have one thing on their mind this year,” coach Zachary Eastman said, “And that is to win a state championship.”
Lewiston
Coach — Jayson Ulrich (seventh year)
Last season’s record — 13-9 overall, 3-3 in league
Returning letterwinners — Paul Eke, jr., guard; Jace McKarcher, jr., guard; Kash Lang, sr., guard; Joel Mullikin, sr., forward; Aiden Hottinger, jr., guard; Cruz Hepburn, jr., guard; James White, soph., guard; Braydon Forsman, jr., guard; George Forsmann, sr., forward.
Outlook — With nine returning letterwinners, Ulrich said Lewiston has “the playmakers and team chemistry to compete with anyone.”
He names consistency as his biggest concern and point of emphasis for the team this season.
Logos
Coach — Matt Whitling (19th year)
Last season’s record — 13-7 overall, 8-2 in league
Returning letterwinners — Will Casebolt, jr., guard; Roman Nuttbrock, jr., guard; Jasper Whitling, jr., guard; Kenny Kline, jr., guard.
Outlook — This year’s Knights are a young team with “perimeter assets,” according to coach Whitling, who wants to focus on shoring up their defense.
Nezperce
Coach — Conner McLeod (first year)
Last season’s record — 2-14 overall
Returning letterwinners — Ryen Zenner, jr., guard; Brycen Danner, jr., guard; AJ Douglas, sr., forward; Jared Cronce, sr., forward; Austin Nelson, sr., forward.
Outlook — It was a tough go for Nezperce in 2019-20. McLeod hopes to change that this year.
McLeod will have several returning seniors and juniors to fill out the roster as he transitions the team moving forward. McLeod mentioned effort as a key component the team will dial into in order to show improvement. “Our deterimination to better ourselves every day, the boys are showing up and working hard,” he said.
Orofino
Coach — Rocky Barlow (first year)
Last season’s record — 8-15
Returning letterwinners — Slade Sneddon, Joe Sparano, Thomas Duncan, Joel Scott, Will Beardin, Reed Thomas, Nick Graham.
Outlook — Barlow praises his team’s “attitude and effort,” and cites the possibility of COVID-19 “ruining the season” as his primary concern.
Potlatch
Coach — Ryan Ball (21st year)
Last season’s record — 21-4 overall
Returning letterwinners — none.
Outlook — The Loggers will be starting from scratch. Having had a roster full of seniors in 2019-20, Ball will have a bunch of newcomers on this year’s team.
Potlatch placed fourth at the state tournament in March, but it’ll take some learning on the fly for the new group to start stringing together wins.
Troy
Coach — Kelly Carlstrom (third year)
Last season’s record — 12-11 overall, 6-9 in league
Returning letterwinners — Kaiden Codr, sr., guard; Darrick Baier, sr., post; Boden Demeerleer, jr., post
Outlook — With just three returning lettermen from last season, coach Kelly Carlstrom anticipates some growing pains as the Trojans take on a stacked Whitepine League Division I group. “Our team will have to mature quickly,” Carlstrom said. “The Whitepine League is full of talented teams every year.”
Carlstrom also added his team will lack size in the post, so Troy will have its work cut out for them if they want a shot at finishing in the upper half of the standings.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Troy
Coach — Aaron Dail (fifth year)
Last season’s record — 8-11 overall
Returning letterwinners — Morgan Blazzard, jr., guard; Isabelle Raasch, jr., guard; Katie Gray, soph., guard; Halee Bohman, sr., forward/post; Kassidy Chamberlin, jr., forward/post; Betty Mckenzie, jr., forward/post; Whitney Foster, jr., post.
Outlook — With six returning letterwinners, all juniors, the Trojans will be looking to take the next step after finishing in the middle of the pack in Whitepine League Division I play last year.
Troy is young, and doesn’t have a lot of size. But aside from lack of experience and height, Dail highlighted positive attitudes and athleticism as tools for his players to build off of as the Trojams try to catapult their record above 500.