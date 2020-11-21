Clearwater Valley
Coach — Darren Yocum (first year)
Last year’s record — 7-13 overall, 4-9 in league
Returning letterwinners — Martha Smith, sr., guard; Mary Martin, sr., forward; Kadance Schilling, jr., point guard; Shada Edwards, soph., guard; Linnea Lundgren, soph., guard; Macy Morrow, soph., guard; Santana Simmons, soph., guard.
Outlook — Yocum lists speed, quickness, shooting and toughness as his team’s key strengths.
The Rams will need to work on “limiting turnovers and getting more offensive possessions” to excel this season, he said.
Genesee
Coach — Greg Hardie (third year)
Last year’s record — 18-11, 8-4 in league
Returning letterwinners — Bailey Leseman, sr., guard; Claira Osborne, sr., post; Taylor Mayer, sr., forward; Lucie Ranisate, jr., post; Isabelle Monk, soph., guard; Makenzie Stout, soph., guard.
Outlook — Coming off a state tournament appearance, this year’s Bulldogs will be missing some key players who graduated. However, Genesee’s top three scorers and top two rebounders will be back in the fold as the Bulldogs look to navigate a competitive Whitepine League Division I and return to the state tournament.
Kendrick
Coach — Ron Ireland (eighth year)
Last year’s record — 20-5 overall, 4-0 in league.
Returning letterwinners — Erin Morgan, jr., post; Drew Stacey, jr., post; Hannah Tweit, jr., guard; Rose Stewart, soph., forward.
Outlook — The defending Class 1A Division II district champion Tigers field a tall squad with good balance.
Ireland wants to focus on improving the team’s ability to “push the ball” on offense this season.
Lewiston
Coach — Karlee Wilson (first year)
Last year’s record — 5-23 overall, 0-4 in league
Returning letterwinners — Emily Collins, jr., guard; Jenika Ortiz, jr., guard; Taryn Barney, jr., post; Karli Taylor, jr., guard; Katy Wessels, soph., post; Amelia Foss, sr., post.
Outlook — After a tough 2019-20 season, Wilson takes the reins and looks to implement a new style and system for the Bengals.
Lewiston has several returners who are experienced, and one of their strengths, according to Wilson, will be scoring ability.
Logos
Coach — Patrick Lopez (third year)
Last year’s record — 12-9 overall, 8-4 in league
Returning letterwinners — Kirstin Wambeke, sr., guard; Lucia Wilson, sr., post; Lydia Urquidez, sr., post; Naomi Michaels, sr., guard; Julia Urquidez, sr., wing; Kayte Casebolt, sr., guard; Ameera Wilson, jr., wing.
Outlook — Logos will look to augment a strong half-court defensive game with improved rebounding.
An experienced group of seven returning letterwinners, including six seniors, will lead this year’s Knights.
Nezperce
Coach — Dave Snodgrass (10th year)
Last year’s record — 16-7 overall, 10-2 in league
Returning letterwinners — Amelia Husted, sr., guard; Grace Tiegs, jr., guard; Jillian Lux, jr., guard; Hannah Duuck, sr., forward; Madisyn Brower, sr., guard; Kadyn Horton, sr., forward.
Outlook — After having some success a year ago, the Indians are returning a guard-heavy group of upperclassmen to pair with returning forward Hannah Duuck, who averaged more than 11 boards per game in 2019-20.
Snodgrass expects the strengths to be quickness and defense. He also cited shooting efficiency as a main area of improvement for the roster.
Potlatch
Coach — Brandon McIntosh (second year)
Last year’s record — 6-17 overall, 2-10 in league.
Returning letterwinners — Taylor Carpenter, sr., forward; Adriana Arciga, jr., guard; Emma Chambers, jr., guard; Jordan Reynolds, soph., center.
Outlook — This year’s Loggers are a young, swift, hungry group that has been improving in every category, according to McIntosh.
On the downside, with their youth comes a relative lack of size and a need to cement their confidence and consistency in competition.