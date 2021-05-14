GENESEE — Potlatch had to wait a long time to defend its district crown.
But based on the cheers and hugs and group photos, no one minded too much.
The Loggers softball team beat Genesee and Prairie to win the Class 1A district tournament title Thursday at the Genesee Recreation District Sports Complex, defending its league title from two years ago. There was no postseason tournament last year — when there barely was a season at all — so Potlatch’s back-to-back titles in 2019 and 2021 might look odd at first glance, but they count just the same.
The Loggers (17-1) began the day by beating Genesee 14-4 in five innings and finished it with an 11-1, six-inning victory against Prairie for the championship. Up next is the Class 1A state tournament, which kicks off May 21 in Caldwell.
“We really played together as a whole, which kind of means the most to us,” senior Kendra Heitstuman said. “We’re like a family, so it’s pretty exciting that we won today and that we’re going to State altogether.”
Potlatch was the state runner-up in 2019 and has its eyes on its first championship again this year. Play like they did Thursday, coach Dean Butterfield said, and his girls can hoist the hardware.
The wins on this day were the Loggers’ 15th and 16th in a row.
“Just play loose and play the way they play and they’ll be just fine,” Butterfield said.
Potlatch only trailed once all day, 1-0 in the second inning against Prairie. By the end of the third, it was 9-1.
The Loggers drew five walks in the second and aggressively advanced on the basepaths each time, seizing every pitch in the dirt or misplayed ball in the field. Kayen Hadaller drove in her team’s first run of the inning on an RBI groundout, before Taylor Carpenter and Alyssa Felton scored on a passed ball and wild pitch.
The run support allowed Rebecca Butterfield to settle in. Potlatch’s junior pitcher retired Prairie in order in the top of the third and scored one of her team’s six runs later that inning. Tayva McKinney and Heitstuman each doubled, Hadaller added her second RBI groundout and Josie Larson capped the big inning with a two-run single.
Rebecca Butterfield stranded a runner on third in the opening frame and tiptoed out of a jam in the second, but only allowed one runner past first base the rest of the way. The right-hander finished the game with seven strikeouts and two walks, allowing two hits.
She posted a similarly dominant line earlier in the day against Genesee — 12 strikeouts, five walks, two hits allowed.
“She can throw. I’ve been doing this for 25 years and she ranks up there with the top kids I’ve ever seen in 25 years,” Prairie coach Jeff Martin said. “She can really bring it.”
Hadaller tallied her third RBI groundout in the sixth, and Felton’s run-scoring single gave Potlatch the 10-run advantage needed to end the game via mercy rule.
Shortly thereafter, the Loggers raised their trophy and lingered on the field long enough to grab plenty of celebratory photos and hugs. The importance of the moment wasn’t lost on the program, which didn’t play any games before last season was canceled and, just a few years ago, snapped a lengthy state tournament drought.
“(Younger players) assume that it’s really not that hard to win, but once you get to that senior year, the best advice you can give is always push it,” Loggers senior Adriana Arciga said. “Because one, day you’re not coming back.”
Although it fell short of the district championship, Prairie (15-5) is still headed to State.
The Pirates, of Cottonwood, beat Kendrick 18-13 in a semifinal-round game earlier in the day to clinch their berth. That one was tied at 8 through five innings before Prairie plated six runs in the sixth and four more in the seventh.
The Pirates claimed state titles in 2009, ’11 and ’12, but will be making their first trip back to the tournament since 2018.
“We started out the season with eight players,” Martin said. “We went from not having a team to trying to get junior high kids to play with us and petition(ing), so going from there to here; awesome. We came up here hoping we’d qualify. That was it.”
After losing in the semifinal round, Genesee and Kendrick faced off in the third-place game — the winner claiming the league’s third and final state tournament berth. Genesee held a 6-5 lead before erupting for seven runs in the fifth inning en route to a 15-10 win.
The Bulldogs (10-11) have qualified for the past eight state tournaments. This year’s team features three seniors, one sophomore and six freshmen.
“At the start of the year with all the freshmen that I had, I told my wife if we make it to State, it’s going to be a miracle,” Genesee coach Brian Malcom said. “But this team, we went in stages and we just got better. Every two or three games, we got better. … I told the girls that if they wanted to go to state, they were really going to have to play one of their best games, and they did.”
Kendrick (11-7) is the defending Class 1A state champion, but did not qualify for this year’s tournament.
Heitstuman was Potlatch’s top hitter with four hits and four RBI on the day. Eve Uhlenkott and Ember Martin each had three hits for Prairie, Kyleigh Carter had four hits to pace Genesee and Harley Heimgartner racked up six hits for Kendrick.
CHAMPIONSHIP
Prairie 010 000 — 1 2 1
Potlatch 036 002 — 11 6 3
Tara Schlader, Mackenzie Key (3) and Josie Remacle; Rebecca Butterfield and Tayva McKinney.
Prairie hits — Madison Shears, Ember Martin.
Potlatch hits — Kendra Heitstuman 2 (2B), McKinney (2B), Josie Larson, Taylor Carpenter, Alyssa Felton.
THIRD PLACE
Genesee 301 271 1 — 15 11 4
Kendrick 500 020 3 — 10 11 5
Riley Leseman and Bailey Leseman; NA.
Genesee hits — Kyleigh Carter 3, Harlei Donner 2 (2B), B. Leseman 2, R. Leseman (2B), Shelby Hanson, Kami Stout, Mia Scharnhorst.
Kendrick hits — Harley Heimgartner 3 (3B), Natalie Kimley 2, Morgan Silflow (2B), Hailey Taylor, Kenadie Kirk, Emily Proctor, Hannah Tweit, Erin Morgan.
SEMIFINAL ROUND
Genesee 001 30 — 4 2 2
Potlatch 014 36 — 14 7 4
Bailey Leseman and Harlei Donner; Rebecca Butterfield and Tayva McKinney.
Genesee hits — Shelby Hanson (2B), Kyleigh Carter.
Potlatch hits — Kendra Heitstuman 2 (3B), McKinney 2, Emma Chambers, Josie Larson, Butterfield.
Prairie 103 136 4 — 18 10 5
Kendrick 016 100 5 — 13 17 0
Mackenzie Key and Josie Remacle; Hailey Taylor, Taylor Boyer (6) and Kenadie Kirk.
Prairie hits — Eve Uhlenkott 3, Key 2 (2B), Ember Martin 2, Remacle (2B), Madison Shears, Tara Schlader, Riley Enneking.
Kendrick hits — Morgan Silflow 3 (HR), Harley Heimgartner 3 (3B, 2B), Kirk 3, Emily Proctor 2, Natalie Kimley 2, Erin Morgan 2, Hannah Tweit, Mikayla Beyer.
Guernsey may be contacted at mguernsey@lmtribune.com, (208) 848-2258 or on Twitter @MD_Guernsey.