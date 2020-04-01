SAN FRANCISCO — Four three-time honorees were among a total of 14 Washington State University student-athletes who were named to the Pac-12 winter academic honor roll, it was announced Tuesday by the conference.
Men’s basketball player Jeff Pollard, women’s basketball player Jovana Subasic, and women’s swimmers Luciana Brock and Ryan Falk were named to the list for the third time. Pollard is going for his master’s in business administration, Subasic is majoring in finance/international business, Brock is studying public relations and Falk is majoring in apparel merchandise design textiles.
Women’s swimmers Chloe Larson and Taylor McCoy are two-time honorees. First-time winners are men’s basketball player Aljaz Kunc; women’s basketball players Michaela Jones, Shir Levy and Ula Motuga; and women’s swimmers Payton Bokowy, Lauren Burckel, Keiana Fountaine and Paige Gardner.
The winter academic honor roll includes student-athletes who participated in the conference-sponsored sports of men’s and women’s basketball, gymnastics, men’s and women’s swimming and diving, and wrestling.
Any student-athlete on his or her respective team roster with a cumulative GPA of 3.3 or above, and who has served at least one year in residence at the institution, is eligible to receive all-academic honors. There is no longer a selection process to determine all-academic teams for each sport. Any student-athlete who qualifies will be named to the Pac-12 academic honor roll during the season in which he/she competes.