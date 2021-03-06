NAMPA — Zachary Eastman hurried over to the scorer’s table, where he borrowed a pen, tore a corner off a score sheet and quickly jotted down a short speech. He never had given a victory address like this before, but if he’s around long enough, he’ll get plenty accustomed.
“I would like to thank all of Lapwai nation for making the trip,” the coach said to the blue-and-white-clad supporters at the Idaho Center, before later adding, “And to my boys, like I said, man, banner season.”
A short time later, Eastman and his Lapwai Wildcats boys’ basketball team posed with their newest hardware — a blue, Idaho-shaped championship trophy and the coveted cream-colored championship banner — in a moment that had felt forthcoming all week, if not longer.
Lapwai (20-4) ended its season Friday with an 82-60 victory against the Riverstone Otters in the Class 1A Division I state title game — the school’s 11th boys’ basketball championship. Kase Wynott, Kross Taylor and Terrell Ellenwood-Jones each scored at least 17 points in another lights-out shooting display that included 14 3-pointers, helping the Wildcats finish their three-game run with a 30-point average margin of victory.
The 11th state title ties Lapwai with Idaho Falls and Moscow for second-most all-time, behind Borah’s 13. Eastman, in his second year at the helm, is the Wildcats’ seventh coach to win a boys’ basketball title.
“There’s a lot of state champions in Lapwai,” he said. “It’s good to be part of the club.”
This was a seasonlong quest for the Wildcats, who went home with third-place State trophies in 2019 and 2020. Those would be perfectly fine results for most programs, but the standard is different at Lapwai.
The Wildcats played like the top team in their classification for most of the season, regularly pouring in 80-plus points in blowouts and doing so with a roster comprised of plenty of talent and experience. No one was shy about the end goal.
“Lapwai’s just a basketball town, man,” said junior Titus Yearout, who had eight points and five rebounds in the championship. “When you put that jersey on, you go out there and play hard. State title, that’s what people expect, so you’ve got to come out and you’ve got to play hard and play for what’s on your jersey.”
Yearout, one of Idaho’s rising stars who led the Wildcats in scoring in their first two state tournament games, was quiet in this one. Riverstone (15-1) isolated Yearout with a box-and-1 zone defense, forcing Lapwai’s other players to carry the offense.
For a while, it worked. Lapwai struggled to crack the zone scheme and settled on the outside. Its first six shots of the game were 3s (with two makes) as Riverstone built a pair of eight-point leads at 16-8 and 18-10.
But eventually, those outside shots started to fall. Taylor splashed one near the end of the first quarter to bring Lapwai within 24-20, and Ellenwood-Jones opened the second with consecutive 3s to give the Wildcats their first lead of the game at 26-24.
That prompted Riverstone to switch to man-to-man defense, and that’s when Yearout could operate. The 6-foot-2 guard dribbled into traffic, missed a layup but followed it with a tip-in for his first points, then added two more on a hard drive to the basket and another pair on a pull-up jumper. Ellenwood-Jones followed that with his fourth 3 of the half to give Lapwai a 37-29 lead at the break.
From there, the margin got out of hand quickly. Ellenwood-Jones, Wynott and Taylor combined to can four consecutive 3s early in the third quarter, ballooning the Wildcats’ lead to 51-32. Riverstone cut the lead to eight points by the end of the third, then seven early in the fourth. But Taylor provided some insurance with two more 3s and the Wildcats went 12-of-17 from the free-throw line to secure the win.
Wynott converted 10 of 12 at the free-throw line for a team-high 23 points, Taylor went 7-of-14 from distance, finishing with 22 points, and Ellenwood-Jones was 5-for-8 on 3s for 17 points. AJ Ellenwood matched Yearout with eight.
The Wildcats shot 51.9 percent overall and were 14-for-31 (45.2 percent) on 3s.
“It’s tough to match up to a team like that, especially when (they) have a couple other guys who can go low and drive,” Riverstone coach Steve Bowen said. “They’re by far the best team we’ve seen all year.”
Ellenwood-Jones, Taylor and Wynott all spoke of winning another title next year. Eastman alluded to a bright future too, one that would require more victory speeches.
It’s not a far-fetched objective — Lapwai only loses two seniors, Jenz Kash Kash and JC Sobotta, who combined to play seven minutes in this game.
The Wildcats all but guaranteed a title before this season started, and they were right.
“We’re going to do it again next year, run it back,” Ellenwood-Jones said. “Just do what we do.”
FG FT Reb
LAPWAI Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
E’wood-Jones 30:43 6-10 0-0 1-3 5 1 17
T. Yearout 30:12 3-8 2-3 1-5 2 3 8
Taylor 30:58 7-14 1-2 1-5 2 0 22
Brown 1:17 0-0 0-0 0-0 1 0 0
Kash Kash 1:17 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 3
Sobotta 6:10 0-0 1-2 0-0 0 0 1
Wynott 30:43 6-11 10-12 0-5 3 2 23
A. Yearout 1:17 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Miles 1:02 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Ellenwood 26:21 4-8 0-0 3-5 1 4 8
Totals 160:00 27-52 14-19 8-30 14 11 82
Percentages: FG .519, FT .737.
3-Point Goals: 14-31, .452 (Taylor 7-14, Ellenwood-Jones 5-8, Kash Kash 1-1, Wynott 1-3, Ellenwood 0-2, T. Yearout 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Ellenwood).
Turnovers: 5 (Wynott 2, Taylor, T. Yearout, Ellenwood-Jones 1).
Steals: 5 (Ellenwood 2, Taylor, T. Yearout, Ellenwood-Jones).
FG FT Reb
RIVERSTONE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
DeBoer 30:14 5-18 4-4 0-2 1 1 16
Baird 18:15 0-3 0-0 0-1 1 3 0
Parks 2:02 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Hurt 25:58 7-12 0-0 0-0 0 5 18
Coyle 16:35 0-1 0-0 0-2 0 1 0
Smith 22:01 0-2 0-0 1-5 0 0 0
Phan 1:38 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Kim 1:58 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Hanson-Kaplan 1:57 0-1 1-2 0-0 0 0 1
D. Liebich 0:17 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Nenov 8:56 1-1 0-0 0-1 0 1 2
N. Liebich 28:52 10-15 3-6 4-13 0 5 23
Marchant 1:17 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 160:00 23-55 8-12 10-30 2 19 60
Percentages: FG .418, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Hurt 4-6, DeBoer 2-12, Parks 0-1, Smith 0-1, Hanson-Kaplan 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 0.
Turnovers: 10 (N. Liebich 3, Nenov 2, DeBoer 2, Hurt, Coyle, Smith).
Steals: 4 (N. Liebich 2, Nenov, Coyle).
Lapwai 20 17 20 25 — 82
Riverstone 24 5 18 13 — 60
A: N/A.
