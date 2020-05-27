11-run onslaught lifts LCSC to another title game

Lewis-Clark State has played in 195 NAIA World Series games, winning 145, with 19 national titles. Of the victories, the Warriors had fallen behind by at least one run, or more, in 62 games, and came back to win. They have overcome deficits of three or more runs 17 times and six or more runs three times. A two-man committee, my grand-dog Pickle and I, have ranked the top 10 Lewis-Clark State come-from-behind victories in Series play.
Comeback No. 3
May 31, 2017
NAIA World Series Semifinal
Lewis-Clark State (3-0) vs. William Carey (3-1)
One night after rallying from three down to beat Faulkner, LCSC found itself in a hole again, this time trailing William Carey 6-0. After a rough first two innings from ace Connor Brogdon, the Warriors slowly chipped away with a battery of solo home runs and timely hits that, inning by inning, gradually dismantled the title hopes of WCU at Harris Field.
“When you trust in your teammates and trust in the process, you don’t worry about the scoreboard, and today was a good example of that,” LCSC coach Jeremiah Robbins said.
The Warrior comeback began innocently enough with a second-inning RBI single by Logan Griffin. Little did the Crusaders know that run would be the first of 11 unanswered during the course of the next five innings by the two-time defending champs.
After Brogdon shut down the Crusaders in the third, the Warriors trimmed the deficit to three with the first of what would be five solo home runs on the day — this one by Seaver Whalen. Solo shots by Micah Brown and J.J. Robinson in the sixth made it 6-5.
Griffin tied the game at 6 with a leadoff shot in the sixth to begin a six-run rally, and the Warriors had turned a six-run deficit into a five-run lead in just four innings. Robinson’s second homer of the game, an eighth-inning solo bomb, gave the Warriors the final margin of victory, 12-7, and sent LCSC to its fifth consecutive championship game.
William Carey added just one run in the final seven innings as Brogdon, along with a two-inning relief stint from David Wilson, eliminated the Crusaders, who had to settle for third place.
With a 2-for-1 shot at the title against one-loss Faulkner, the Warriors lost the first championship game 6-5 in the bottom of the ninth. But the next night, the Warriors bounced back and claimed their 19th and most recent title, 6-4.
Warrior walkoffs
Here’s a look back at some important dates in Lewis-Clark State NAIA World Series history:
May 31, 2005: Joey Dyche becomes only player in Series history to hit for the cycle in game against Spalding.
May 28, 2007: Matt Fitts throws two-hit shutout, striking out 12, in game against Spring Arbor.