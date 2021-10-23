On this day ...
OCTOBER 23, 1988 — Dan Marino passed for 521 yards, three touchdowns and five interceptions as the Miami Dolphins lost to the New York Jets 44-30. Marino completed 35 of 60 passes as he produced the second-best single-game total yardage in NFL history.
Today
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
BYU at Washington State, 12:30 p.m.
Montana at Idaho, 4:30 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Lewis-Clark State at Northwest, 5 p.m.
Idaho at Idaho State, noon
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Washington State at Visit Stockton Invitational, 8 a.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Washington State at ITA Northwest Regional, 8 a.m. at Stanford
WOMEN’S COLLEGE ROWING
Washington State at Head of the Spokane, 9 a.m.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
St. Maries at Orofino, 2 p.m.
Logos at Lewis County, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
St. George’s at Colfax, 6:30 p.m.
Pomeroy at Tekoa-Rosalia, 11 a.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING
Lewiston, Coeur d’Alene, Lakeland at, Moscow hosts Meet at U of I, 11 a.m.
Pullman at Walla Walla Last Chance
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
Clarkston, Pullman at GSL 2A Districts
SPORTS ON RADIO
College football — BYU at Washington State, 12:30 p.m., KHTR-FM (104.3 and 103.9) and KCLX-AM (1450); Montana at Idaho, 4:30 p.m., KOZE-AM (950), KZFN-FM (106.1), KORT-AM (1230), KLER-AM (1300).
SPORTS ON TV
TODAY
Men’s soccer — Premier League, teams TBA, 4:30 a.m., NBCSN; La Liga: Mallorca at Valencia, 4:55 a.m., NBCSN; Premier League, teams TBA, 7 a.m., NBCSN; Premier League, Watford at Everton, 7 a.m., USA; Premier League: Manchester City at Brighton & Hove Albion, 9:30 a.m., NBCSN.
Fishing — Bassmaster Opens, 5 a.m., FS1.
Golf — EPGA Tour: The Mallorca Golf Open, 4:30 a.m., GOLF; PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, 11 a.m., GOLF; LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, 3:30 p.m., GOLF; PGA Tour: The Zozo Championship, 9:30 p.m., GOLF.
College football — Northwestern at Michigan, 9 a.m., FOX; Illinois at Penn State, 9 a.m., ABC; Oklahoma at Kansas, 9 a.m., ESPN; Cincinnati at Navy, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Wake Forest at Army, 9 a.m., CBSSN; Kansas State at Texas Tech, 9 a.m., FS1; LSU at Mississippi, 12:30 p.m., CBS; Oklahoma State at Iowa State, 12:30 p.m., FOX; Oregon at UCLA, 12:30 p.m., ABC; Clemson at Pittsburgh, 12:30 p.m., ESPN; Maryland at Minnesota, 12:30 p.m., ESPN2; Western Michigan at Toledo, 12:30 p.m., CBSSN; BYU at Washington State, 12:30 p.m., FS1; Oklahoma State at Iowa State, 12:30 p.m., FOX; Weber State at Eastern Washington, 1 p.m., SWX; Tennessee at Alabama, 4 p.m., ESPN; Nevada at Fresno State, 4 p.m., FS1; Montana at Idaho, 4:30 p.m., SWX; Ohio State at Indiana, 4:30 p.m., ABC; North Carolina State at Miami, 4:30 p.m., ESPN2; Southern Cal at Notre Dame, 4:30 p.m., NBC.
Auto racing — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Kansas Lottery 300, noon, NBC.
MLB playoffs — L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 5 p.m., TBS.
Rugby — Premiership: London at Exeter, 10 p.m., NBCSN.
SUNDAY
Golf — EPGA Tour: The Mallorca Golf Open, 4 a.m., GOLF; PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, 11 a.m., GOLF; LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, 2:30 p.m., GOLF.
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Tottenham at West Ham United, 6 a.m., NBCSN; Premier League: Liverpool at Manchester United, 8:30 a.m., NBCSN; MLS: Houston at Austin FC, 2 p.m., ESPN; MLS: New England at Orlando City SC, 4:30 p.m., FS1.
NFL — Kansas City at Tennessee, 10 a.m., CBS; Washington at Green Bay, 10 a.m., FOX; Chicago at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m., CBS; Indianapolis at San Francisco, 5:20 p.m., NBC.
Auto racing — Formula 1: The United States Grand Prix, Circuit of the Americas, 10:30 a.m., ABC; NASCAR Cup Series: The Hollywood Casino 400, noon, NBCSN.
Horse racing — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 11 a.m., FS1.
MLB playoffs — L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta (if necessary), 4:30 p.m., TBS.