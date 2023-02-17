On this day ...
FEBRUARY 17, 2013 — Danica Patrick won the pole for the Daytona 500 to become the first woman to secure the top spot for any NASCAR Cup Series race.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Multnomah at Lewis-Clark State, 7 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Oregon at Washington State, 7 p.m.
Multnomah at Lewis-Clark State, 5 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Washington State vs. Villanova, 11 a.m. in Peoria, Ariz.
British Columbia at Lewis-Clark State, 3 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Washington State at John Burns Intercollegiate, 10:30 a.m. in Lihue, Hawaii
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
Washington State at Arkansas Qualifier, noon
Lewis-Clark State at EOU NAIA Last Chance Invite, 3 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Lewis-Clark State vs. St. Thomas (Fla.), noon in Lawrenceville, Ga.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Washington State at Nebraska, 1 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Lewiston at Coeur d’Alene, 6:30 p.m. in Idaho Class 5A district tournament first round
Pomeroy vs. Oakesdale, 4:15 p.m. in Washington Class 1B district tournament elimination game at Dayton High School
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Grangeville vs. Ambrose, 11 a.m. in Class 2A state tournament elimination game at Bishop Kelly High School, Boise
Prairie vs. Raft River, 4 p.m. in Class 1A Division I state tournament semifinal at Columbia High School, Nampa
Lapwai vs. Oakley, 6 p.m. in Idaho Class 1A Division I state tournament semifinal at Columbia High School, Nampa
Kendrick vs. Garden Valley, 4 p.m. in Idaho Class 1A Division II state tournament elimination game at Nampa High School
Deary vs. Dietrich, 1 p.m. in Idaho Class 1A Division II state tournament semifinal at Nampa High School
Colton vs. Yakama Tribal, 6 p.m. in Washington Class 1B district tournament championship at Dayton High School
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Moscow hosts Idaho Class 4A district tournament, 1 p.m.
Clarkston, Pullman at Washington Class 2A state meet, 9 a.m. at Tacoma Dome
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING
Pullman at Washington Class 2A state meet, 9 a.m. at King County Aquatics Center
SPORTS ON RADIO
College baseball — British Columbia at Lewis-Clark State, 3 p.m., KOZE-AM/FM (950/95.5)
Women’s college basketball — Multnomah at Lewis-Clark State, 6 p.m., KOZE-AM/FM (950/95.5) (joined in progress)
NBA — The Jordan Rising Stars Game round-robin tournament: Team Deron, Joakim, Pau, Jason, 6 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
High school boys basketball — Lewiston at Coeur d’Alene, 6:30 p.m. in Idaho Class 5A district tournament first round, KVTY-FM (105.1)
Men’s college basketball — Multnomah at Lewis-Clark State, 7 p.m., KOZE-AM/FM (950/95.5)
SPORTS ON TV
Golf — PGA Tour Champions: The Chubb Classic, first round, 9 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational, second round, 1 p.m., TGC
Men’s soccer — Serie A: Napoli at Sassuolo, 11:40 a.m., CBSSN; Liga MX: León at Juárez, 5 p.m., FS2
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, noon, FS2
Auto racing — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: qualifying, noon, FS1; NASCAR Xfinity Series: practice, 1:30 p.m., FS1; NASCAR Cup Series: practice, 2:30 p.m., FS1; NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The NextEra Energy 250, 4:30 p.m., FS1
College softball — TaxAct Clearwater Invitational: Alabama vs. UCLA, 1 p.m., ESPN2
Men’s college basketball — E. Michigan at Kent St., 3 p.m., CBSSN; Dayton at Loyola of Chicago, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Air Force at Wyoming, 7 p.m., FS1; New Mexico at San Jose St., 7:30 p.m., CBSSN
NBA — All-Star celebrity game: Team Dwyane vs. Team Ryan, 4 p.m., ESPN; The Jordan Rising Stars Game round-robin tournament: Team Deron, Joakim, Pau, Jason, 6 p.m., TNT
Men’s college hockey — St. Cloud St. at North Dakota, 5 p.m., CBSSN
Women’s college basketball — Utah at Arizona, 6 p.m., Pac-12; Southern Cal at Stanford, 8 p.m., Pac-12
NHL — Los Angeles at Anaheim, 6 p.m., ESPN
Women’s college gymnastics — Florida at LSU, 6 p.m., ESPN2
Boxing — ShoBox: The New Generation, 6 p.m., Showtime
Men’s lacrosse — NLL: Saskatchewan at San Diego, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2
Rugby — NRL preseason trials: North Queensland at Brisbane, 1 a.m., FS2; MLR: Utah at San Diego, 4 p.m., FS2; New York at Seattle, 6:30 p.m., FS1
Golf — Asian Tour: The International Series, third round, 2 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational, second round, 10 a.m., TGC and noon, CBS; PGA Tour Champions: The Chubb Classic, second round, noon, TGC; DP World Tour: The Thailand Classic, final round, 9:30 p.m., TGC
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Arsenal at Aston Villa, 4:30 a.m., USA; Premier League: Leeds United at Everton, 7 a.m., USA; Premier League: Liverpool at Newcastle, 9:30 a.m., NBC; Liga MX: Monterrey at Necaxa, 6 p.m., FS2
Fishing — Bassmasters Elite Series: Lake Okeechobee, 5 a.m., FS1
Tennis — Rotterdan-ATP semifinals & Doha-WTA final, 6 a.m., Tennis; Various tournaments, 10:30 a.m., Tennis; Delray Beach-ATP semifinal 2, 5 p.m., Tennis; Various tournaments, midnight Sunday, Tennis
Auto racing — NASCAR Cup Series: final practice, 7:30 a.m., FS1 and FS2; NASCAR Xfinity Series: qualifying, 8:30 a.m., FS1; ARCA Menards Series Daytona, 10:30 a.m., FS1; NASCAR Xfinity Series: Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300, 2 p.m., FS1
Men’s college basketball — Seton Hall at UConn, 9 a.m., Fox; Illinois at Indiana, 9 a.m., ESPN; Notre Dame at Virginia, 9 a.m., ESPN2; North Carolina Greensboro at Chattanooga, 9 a.m., CBSSN; Saint Joseph’s at Davidson, 9:30 a.m., USA; Tennessee at Kentucky, 10 a.m. CBS; Iowa St. at Kansas St., 11 a.m., ESPN; Florida at Arkansas, 11 a.m., ESPN2; Merrimack at Sacred Heart, 11 a.m., CBSSN; Fordham at VCU, 11:30 a.m., USA; Baylor at Kansas, 1 p.m., ESPN; NBA x HBCU Classic: Southern vs. Grambling St., 1 p.m., TNT and ESPN2; DePaul at Xavier, 1 p.m., CBSSN; Villanova at Providence, 1:30 p.m., Fox; Duke at Syracuse, 3 p.m., ESPN; Texas A&M at Missouri, 3 p.m., ESPN2; Lafayette at Army, 3 p.m., CBSSN; Utah at Arizona St., 3 p.m., Pac-12; Gonzaga at Pepperdine, 4 p.m., NBC; Creighton at St. John’s, 4:30 p.m., FS1; Michigan St. at Michigan, 5 p.m., Fox; Colorado at Arizona, 5 p.m., ESPN2; Nevada at Utah St., 5 p.m., CBSSN; Oregon St. at Washington, 5 p.m., Pac-12; California at UCLA, 7:30 p.m., Pac-12
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 9:30 a.m., FS2
Women’s college basketball — UConn at Villanova, 11:30 a.m., Fox
Skiing — World Championships: women’s giant slalom, 11:30 a.m., NBC
XFL — Tampa Bay at Arlington, noon, ABC
Women’s college gynmastics — Arizona at Oregon St., 12:30 p.m., Pac-12
Track and field — USATF indoor championships, 1 p.m., NBC
NHL — Washington vs. Carolina, 5 p.m., ABC
NBA — All-Star Saturday night, 5 p.m., TNT