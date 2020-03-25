Bryce Beekman, a redshirt senior defensive back on Washington State’s football team, died Tuesday night in Pullman, Pullman Police Commander Jake Opgenorth confirmed to The Spokesman-Review.
Details of the death, including the cause, were not immediately available to The Spokesman-Review and Opgenorth said the Whitman County Coroner’s Office would release more information soon. The coroner’s office didn’t immediately respond to a phone call from The Spokesman-Review Wednesday morning.
Beekman was 22 years old.
The safety from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, started in 13 games for the Cougars last season after transferring from Arizona Western College in Yuma, and was primed to return as one of the team’s top defensive playmakers this fall under new head coach Nick Rolovich.