Last year, we tried a trial run of running all of the high school football previews in one nice, tidy special section that we hoped would be a keepsake for players, parents, grandparents, schools and all of our subscribers.
It worked so well (also as my boss would attest, brought us in a decent amount of cash) that we decided to bring it back for a second year.
So here it is, the highly anticipated high school football preview. It’s a simple concept really: preview each team in one place, giving you, the consumer, a one-stop shop for all things related to the sport.
This year we’ve increased the page count (thank you advertisers!) and we even added one football team (thanks to some super sleuthing on my part, we just found out Sunday that Garfield-Palouse is returning to the field this season).
But that isn’t the only thing that’s returning.
We’ll preview each team, also with the added bonus of five things to know about each school. Whether that’s about a particular player of interest, a position group, a fun fact or something more behind-the-scenes, this guide will be, we hope, the ultimate high school football fan’s insider to the start of the season, which begins today in Idaho and next Friday in Washington.
With that, they’ll also be some changes and additions to our menu of high school sports this season.
With the return of former part-timer Trevan Pixley (who recently was announced as the beat writer for all of University of Idaho athletics), we’ve decided to bring back our weekly podcast, the Lewiston Tribune Sports Podcast (hopefully, we’ll come up with some catchy name in the future). The podcast goes in-depth in all things area sports. We try to have a little fun and inform at the same time.
Something new we’re going to be rolling out, beginning early Saturday, is we’ll have a videocast recapping all of Friday’s action. The hope, eventually, is we can bring on coaches and possibly have highlights of the game. What you will get is 10 to 15 minutes of our insight and analysis from all things high school football the night it happens. That should be up within an hour or two after we’ve finished the print product for the night.
One other thing you might have noticed (and if you haven’t, that’s OK as well): We’re going to be changing the way we bring the game story to you. Most of you already have been to the game at that point, and you already know what happened. What we will attempt to do is give you more of what it means to each respective team moving forward.
Bottom line, what you see is a culmination of months of all of our hard work. I couldn’t be more proud.
We hope you, the subscriber, are as well. It is vital and important that we give not just these high school football players, but all high school athletes, the spotlight many of them so richly deserve.
On behalf of all of us here at the Tribune and Daily News, we say good luck to all the athletes that will take the fields and courts this season.