Troy is looking to get a fresh start this season

After finishing 2021 on a seven-game losing streak, the Troy Trojans are looking for a fresh start.
Newly installed head coach Shawn Buchanan — who moved to Troy from Port Angeles, Wash., a little more than two years ago — is hoping to provide the needed spark for the program. Buchanan has assistant coaching experience from his days in western Washington, and has some familiarity with the Trojans from watching his son, Landon, play for them before graduating in the spring.
“The team lost eight seniors last year, so it’s a pretty young squad,” Shawn Buchanan said. “A few returners. I’ve got four seniors that are all returners, I’ve got four juniors or so, I think five sophomores that are all coming back.”
With his debut season not-yet-begun, Buchanan still is getting a feel for the 20-player turnout he has to work with. It has been immediately apparent to him that senior quarterback Chandler Blazzard, a member of a distinguished sporting family in Troy and a second-team All-Whitepine League linebacker last season, stands out as a leader among the team’s returners.
“He’s really stood up and put his foot out there,” Buchanan said of Blazzard. “He’s helped a lot.”
Troy opens its schedule with a nonconference game at Deary in a clash of neighboring towns at 7 p.m. today. This will be the third season in a row the Trojans and Mustangs have faced off to start their schedules, with Deary winning 74-28 in 2020 before Troy turned the tables for its first and only win of last season, 36-18.
Troy opens its league run against defending champion Prairie a week later at Cottonwood.
“This is my first year, so it’s going to be a bit tricky, everybody getting used to the way of doing it and all that good stuff,” he said. “... I don’t know a whole lot about the teams around here, except for Prairie; Prairie’s pretty darned good. There are some tough teams in our league.”
With the departure of three-year coach Bobby Wilson and installation of former western-Washingtonian Shawn Buchanan, the Trojans will be playing under a new coaching style and outlook. Will this help or hinder them?
The Trojans lost a large senior class last year, and now have a smaller one in its place. How well will the new class shoulder the burden of leadership?
Troy has had a back-and-forth series against neighboring rival Deary. Will the towns continue to alternate season-opening victories, or can Troy assert its dominance?
Troy heads straight into the deep end of the Whitepine League Division I field when it faces Prairie on Sept. 2. Will the young Trojan team be ready for the challenge?
The Trojans’ last Whitepine League Division I win came nearly two years ago in a 52-44 overtime game against Potlatch on Sept. 4, 2020. Can they break their conference drought?
COACH — Shawn Buchanan, first year
LAST YEAR’S RECORD — 1-7 overall, 0-7 in Whitepine League Division I