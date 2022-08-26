The dawn of a new era for the Pirates

This year is shaping up to be a year of change for Prairie of Cottonwood. Out is former coach Ryan Hasselstrom, who retired in the spring after spending 16 years leading the Pirates and more than two decades in the program in total. In is new leader T.T. Cain, who was an assistant on the staff.
Cain previously was coach at Challis, and knows taking over for one of the most legendary leaders in the area is a tall task.
“Coming in and replacing coach Hasselstrom in (the) program is kind of like replacing tall timber,” Cain said. “A difficult thing to do.”
Cain said retaining other assistants and the overall aura of the program keeps the bar high for a school that has won a combined 47 games and two state championships the past five seasons.
Prairie also will have to replace Hasselstrom’s son, Whitepine League Division I player of the year and all-state running back Brody Hasselstrom, as well as starting quarterback Lane Schumacher.
Between Brody Hasselstrom and Schumacher, the Pirates have to replace 2,746 total yards of offense and 45 touchdowns.
The starter at quarterback will either be senior Colton McElroy or sophomore Eli Hinds, and the running game will see senior Trenton Lorentz and sophomore Jake Quintal get the bulk of the carries.
“Coming into this year, it’s going to be a little bit different,” Cain said. “We have a smaller group of kids and we lost, obviously, key players from last year. A lot of the players we’re going to rely on are underclassmen to come in and step up to try and replace those skill positions.”
Cain said the team doesn’t have as much varsity experience as in the past, which could prove challenging against other league rivals who are returning a lot of experienced players.
Cain mentioned Clearwater Valley and Lapwai as teams that might provide a challenge for the Pirates this season.
“For me, and for us, it doesn’t matter who it is,” Cain said. “It’s one game at a time. We prepare for that, then we move forward. So, for me, it doesn’t really matter who we’re playing. It’s just how we prepare and get ready.”