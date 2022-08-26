Savages will be walking on thin ice all season

August Frank/TribuneSalmon River players spring off the line at each other during an Aug. 17 practice.

 August Frank

The Salmon River Savages will be walking a tightrope all season long.

Fourth-year coach Ty Medley only has nine players of the 14 boys total in the school, on his roster. It turns injury concerns from a depth issue to an eligibility one.

