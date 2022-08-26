Pomeroy plays by its own rules — and wins

There aren’t many football teams still running a single-wing style of offense — a lopsided formation that dates back more than 100 years.
At Pomeroy, it’s all they do.
From third-grade youth ball all the way to the high school team, Pomeroy players are running the single-wing. Last season, they ran the single-wing all the way to a 10-1 season and a trip to the Washington Class 1B state quarterfinal round.
“Our kids believe in our system,” Pomeroy coach Kyle Kimble said. “They understand that we’re a little contrarian and we don’t do what people do on Saturdays and Sundays, but they also understand that’s the reason we have success.”
It’s easy to see why.
The Pirates reeled off 10 consecutive wins until Naselle halted their historic season in the state playoffs. That ended a phenomenal run that produced arguably the best year in Pomeroy history.
In their stretch of wins, the Pirates beat every team by at least 32 points.
They surpassed 70 points five times and even reached the century mark in a 104-12 win against Touchet. Their prolific scoring came despite having a running clock in the second half in every game.
Pomeroy must replace workhorse quarterback Trent Gwinn — the team’s all-time leading scorer “by miles.” But the Pirates aren’t looking backward.
“That’s what I appreciate about this group is they’re grinders,” Kimble said. “They’re kids that understand the suffering that must happen in order to be successful. A lot of times on Fridays, that’s when they’ll be the most sore; I didn’t hear a single kid complain about being sore (last week).”
Pomeroy’s new quarterback likely will be Trevin Kimble, the coach’s son who last season spent time at tight end.
But the team’s biggest strength comes in the trenches — particularly on defense.
Offensive linemen/defensive ends Trace Roberts and Oliver Severs “are going to be real tough to stop for any offensive lineman,” Kyle Kimble said.
“They’ve both got tremendous athletic ability, tremendous speed,” the coach added. “They’ll be able to bring down any quarterback in our league.”
The Pirates will learn quickly how they stack up compared to last year.
Pomeroy opens on the road at Waterville, a playoff team a year ago, on Sept. 2. Then, the Pirates travel to DeSales, which Kyle Kimble said is as good as anyone in their district.
“Our first two games are going to tell us what type of team we are,” Kyle Kimble said.
COACH — Kyle Kimble, seventh year
LAST YEAR’S RECORD — 10-1, 7-0 in Southeast 1B League
KEY RETURNERS — Sidney Bales, sr., RB/DB; Trevin Kimble, sr., QB/LB; Oliver Severs, jr., TE/DE; Trace Roberts, jr., OL/DE.
5 things to watch
Former quarterback Trent Gwinn was one of the most dynamic rushing players in the state last season. Replacing his production will be key to Pomeroy’s success.
New quarterback Trevin Kimble knows the offense as well as anybody and is set to take over under center.
Watch out for the defensive ends. Oliver Severs and Trace Roberts are as good as they come and are ready to wreak havoc in backfields. “Defensive end is the hardest position to play in high school football and I certainly believe we’ve got the best two in the league in Trace and Oli,” coach Kyle Kimble said.
Running back Sidney Bales is the fastest kid in the school and could be set for a breakout year.
As prolific as Pomeroy’s offense is, don’t sleep on the defense. The Pirates held four teams scoreless last season and four more to 12-or-fewer points.