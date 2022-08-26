Panthers might look to ground, pound the ball

August Frank/TribuneAsotin works on ball carrying and defensive drills during a practice Saturday.

 August Frank

Asotin is returning many players from a year ago, but still looks at steep competition in the Washington Class 2B Bi-County League.

The team’s strength in numbers should provide a significant advantage against many of the other teams in the league, with the Panthers having 30 players on this year’s team.

