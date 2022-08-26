After a string of losing seasons for Orofino football, first-year coach Jake Maetche hopes to lead the program in a new direction.
Maetche has experience in the region as an assistant and junior high coach, and worked with some of the boys on the Maniacs’ current roster before they got to high school.
“When (four-year coach Garrett Bretz) left, we needed somebody to do it,” he said. “It kind of seemed like kids maybe weren’t going to come out. I thought maybe I could get kids out, so here I am.”
The Maniacs’ first game under Maetche will come at home at 7 p.m. today in their season debut against the Marsing Huskies. Marsing is a nonleague foe against which Orofino recorded its lone victory last year, prevailing 31-0 on Sept. 24 — but the Huskies now are coached by former NFL star and Marsing alum Shea McClellin, which could spell new life for their own program.
Aside from the Marsing game, last season was not a pretty picture for the Maniacs, who lost by more than 20 points in every other outing and were routed 41-12 and 28-7 by Class 2A Central Idaho League foes Grangeville and St. Maries, respectively.
“I would say that compared to last year, we’ve got a lot more speed this year,” Maetche said. “We’ve got some kids that have come back out that haven’t played in a while. …We have a kid, Tucker Malloy, who was second place in the 100 meters at the state track meet last year. I’ve got another kid, Seger Pettengill, who’s really fast and hasn’t played in a few years.”
Orofino has a turnout of 28 this year, with returners Drew Hanna and Aiden Olive — a pair of multisport standouts who also are stalwarts on the baseball team — set to alternate in the starting quarterback position.
The Maniacs are scheduled to play four total nonleague games during the next month before they host Grangeville on Sept. 30. Orofino has not won a league game since defeating St. Maries 32-26 on Oct. 19, 2018.
“I think we’re just really focused on getting kids out and just working hard,” Maetche said. “We’ve been conditioning a lot, and the kids really buy into that. They’ve really worked hard with their conditioning, and just trying to make it fun and dynamic and do a lot of different things.”
Jake Maetche is trying to turn around what has been a losing program as he takes on his first head coaching job. Will his outlook and approach to the job prove to be what the Maniacs need?
Drew Hanna and Aiden Olive helped the Maniacs win the Central Idaho League title in baseball in the spring. Working together again, along with Cory Godwin, can they bring the winning formula to another sport?
Orofino track standouts like Seger Pettengill and Tucker Malloy are also coming out for football this year. Could the additional injection of speed give the Maniacs’ offense a winning boost?
As some upperclassmen turn out for the first time since junior high, how much of the skill built back then have they retained?
Can Orofino break its near-four-year winless drought in the league this season?
COACH — Jake Maetche, first year
LAST YEAR’S RECORD — 1-5 overall, 0-2 2A Central Idaho League
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS — Aiden Olive, soph., QB/WR/DE; Evan Simpson, soph., OL/DL; Alex Powers, jr., WR/LB; Cory Godwin, sr., RB/SS; Luke McAdow, sr., OL/DL; John Dafoe, sr., OL/DL.