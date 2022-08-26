For the first time in more than a decade, Moscow will have a new coach on the sideline when it hosts Kellogg today to start the 2022 season.
Rob Bafus, who took the reins from the retired Phil Helbling, brings championship experience from the Idaho Class 1A level, where he won a state championship with Troy in 2010 and turned the Trojans into perennial playoff contenders during his time there from 2009-16. Troy also finished as runner-up in 2013.
“I couldn’t be more pleased,” Bafus said of his new team. “Being a first-year coach, it’s taken me a little bit to know the kids, but I feel like I really know them now.”
Bafus and his coaching staff are shaking up the Bears’ offensive system with the introduction of the I-formation and putting the quarterback under center — a style he learned as a high school player at Pullman from legendary Greyhounds coach Ray Hobbs. Moscow mostly ran the spread under Helbling.
The Bears also will have new players at several key positions: junior Dylan Taylor at quarterback, junior Eby Qualls at running back and senior Logan Tate as the No. 1 option at receiver.
New coach, new offense and new key players — it really is a new-look Moscow team this season.
“I’m really excited with the way they’ve grasped the install. Now, let’s take it and move forward and fine tune it and get comfortable with it,” Bafus said.
Tate and fellow receiver Toby Frei also are listed at linebacker and defensive back, respectively, but don’t be surprised if you see the speedy duo line up all around the field. Frei could spend time at running back and the two could end up anywhere on the defense.
“Toby and Cody are hybrids — they can play anywhere,” Bafus said. “They’d probably go jump in on offensive line and defensive line if we asked them.”
Speaking of the line, the Bears also return the Class 4A Inland Empire League newcomer of the year there in sophomore Wyatt Hartig.
Another leader among the “big uglies” — a group that could be a strength of the young team — is senior Max Leisinger.
“Really excited about our big guys up front,” Bafus said. “There’s too many to name.”
Moscow’s defense is coached by former University of Idaho defensive back Dorian Clark (2014-18) and they “love to fly around and hit and play fast,” Bafus said. “A lot of enthusiasm and energy.”
New coach Rob Bafus brings state championship experience from his years at Class 1A Troy. How will that success translate to Moscow and the Class 4A level?
The reigning IEL newcomer of the year Wyatt Hartig is back, and the ceiling is high for the Moscow sophomore offensive/defensive lineman.
Bafus said hybrid players Logan Tate (WR/LB) and Toby Frei (WR/RB/DB) probably could play anywhere on the field. Look for them to line up in multiple positions on both sides of the ball.
New quarterback Dylan Taylor is green at the varsity level but he’s impressed in practice. The junior is Moscow’s third starting quarterback in three years.
The Bears must replace their quarterback and top skill position players from last year in quarterback Leon Hutton, running back Isaiah Murphy and wide receiver Cody Isakson. Moscow’s new starters must learn quickly, but they’re eager to get started.
COACH — Rob Bafus, first year
LAST YEAR’S RECORD — 3-5, 0-2 in Class 4A Inland Empire League