A string of winning seasons for the Kamiah Kubs was rudely interrupted a year ago as they suffered four consecutive defeats to finish 2021 with a 2-5 record.

“We played and were in every game for at least a half or three quarters, but we couldn’t finish,” coach Nels Kludt said of the losing streak, noting that shortages of experience and toughness along with injury problems in the team’s leadership played roles. “... This group, they’re hungry to make amends for last year. They want to get back where we were a couple years ago. With a lot of seniors and juniors playing this year, we feel good about the kids we have back and how hard they’re working. Their goals and mindsets coming into the season are very strong.”

