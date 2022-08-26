Everyone should fear the Tigers

August Frank/TribuneA Kendrick player looks to make a one-handed catch during an Aug. 12 practice.

 August Frank

Kendrick might play in the smallest football classification in Idaho, but the defending Class 1A Division II state champs are no small potatoes.

The Tigers bring back all but one player from last year’s championship team — a dangerous reality for anyone looking to stop them.

