Grangeville made it to the Class 2A state postseason on the backs of its offensive line and run game.
However, the Bulldogs will have a completely revamped offensive line and backfield in an attempt to return to the postseason this year.
“We only have 13 kids on the varsity team,” Grangeville High School football coach Jeff Adams said. “We’re going to be young up front but we have some high hopes for our sophomore class.”
One sophomore Adams has high hopes for is offensive lineman Talum Brown.
“He’s young but he’s going to be really good,” Adams said. “He’s extremely intelligent and calm. He’s a smart kid with a strong base and will be a great leader in the trenches.”
Colyn Goeckner will be the man getting carries for the Bulldogs. He only weighs around 195 pounds but is a true downhill runner.
“He’s a north and south runner who gets behind his pads,” Adams said. “He’s good at breaking tackles and getting free.”
The Bulldogs also will be looking for a new quarterback. As of now, it’s a two-man race between sophomore Cody Klement and junior David Goicoa.
The two gunslingers had a chance to show their stuff at the University of Idaho’s football camp during the summer, with both of them performing well.
“They’re both baseball players who share the same demeanor,” Adams said. “That’s what we need, more leaders. They’re both very calm with ice water in their veins. They’re young, but have the right mindset.”
Klement is more of a dual-threat with running ability, whereas Goicoa is more comfortable in the pocket.
“(Cody) has a bit more arm strength,” Adams said. “(David) is just so young right now, and his hands are still kind of small. We’re still trying to get a proper look at him. Cody has the better hands, but we’ll see what the season brings. Nothing is for sure just yet.”
The youth of the Bulldogs won’t be a problem on the defensive side of the ball, according to Adams.
Grangeville will be led by outside linebacker and team captain Anjel Kent.
“We’re going to be good pretty much everywhere on defense,” Adams said. “(Anjel) Kent is going to anchor the defense. I really think every position on defense has speed and our junior varsity coaches did a great job preparing them for the next level.”
5 things to watch
Last year, the Bulldogs managed to get to the Class 2A state tournament with a 3-6 record. But the Central Idaho League added two more teams in Priest River and Kellogg, so making it more difficult to earn a spot at the tournament.
The Bulldogs had a top-tier offensive line last season. However, all five of its starters graduated. This year, it’ll be a completely new group up front.
Currently, the quarterback position will be a battle between Cody Klement and junior David Goicoa. Coach Jeff Adams said the decision will be made by the first game.
Adams noted the Bulldogs will “return to the basics” offensively. He wants to give his guys the best opportunity to play physically and play fast.
While Grangeville has to revamp its offense, its defense — led by outside linebacker Anjel Kent — mostly has remained intact.
COACH — Jeff Adams, sixth season
LAST YEAR’S RECORD — 3-6 overall, 2-0 Central Idaho League
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS — Cody Klement, Joey Williams, Clay Weckman, Anjel Kent, Trid Charlie, Ray Holes, Jaden Lagretta, Sam Lindsley, Colyn Goeckner.
