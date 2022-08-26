Bulldogs hope to harvest their talent this season

Zach Wilkinson/Daily NewsColfax’s Mason Gilchrist stiff arms a defender while carrying the ball during a recent practice.

 Zach Wilkinson

Harvest season has arrived on the Palouse, and many of the young men on the Colfax football roster already spend much of their day hard at work in the fields, but veteran coach Mike Morgan has not gone easy on his Bulldogs as they gear up to start the season.

“Our schedule, it’s tough on the boys,” Morgan said of the two-a-day summer practice routine the team was maintaining. “We’ve talked about getting comfortable being uncomfortable. The grass is cold and wet when we get up in the morning, and it’s hot when we get there in the evenings. They’ve showed up every single day with a great attitude. They’re ready to work.”

Tags

Recommended for you