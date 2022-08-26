Bulldogs hope to harvest their talent this season

Harvest season has arrived on the Palouse, and many of the young men on the Colfax football roster already spend much of their day hard at work in the fields, but veteran coach Mike Morgan has not gone easy on his Bulldogs as they gear up to start the season.
“Our schedule, it’s tough on the boys,” Morgan said of the two-a-day summer practice routine the team was maintaining. “We’ve talked about getting comfortable being uncomfortable. The grass is cold and wet when we get up in the morning, and it’s hot when we get there in the evenings. They’ve showed up every single day with a great attitude. They’re ready to work.”
The team’s game schedule does not open with any soft touch either; Colfax faces defending Class 2B Bi-County League champion Lind-Ritzville/Sprague at Ritzville on Sept. 2. The Bulldogs bested the Broncos twice in 2019, when the rivals last met — but the LRS program has improved considerably since then.
“It’s a daunting opening for us for sure,” Morgan said. “They’ve got a lot of talent, they’re very skilled. They have a new coach, so we don’t know how that’s going to change them, but we’ve always been very successful against LRS and we’re just going to have to see if we can match up with their talent, their speed.”
The Colfax roster is headlined by multisport athletes in running back Mason Gilchrist and quarterback Seth Lustig, both of whom also have been standouts for a successful boys basketball program.
“Very talented, throws the ball really well, natural leader,” Morgan said of Lustig. “Seth runs the offense as well as any other quarterback I’ve had.”
The team also boasts seven linemen among its returning lettermen.
“The strength of our team this year will be the big boys up front,” Morgan said.
After their opener, the Bulldogs remain on the road for two more games before hosting Reardan on Sept. 23. After a 4-4 league season last year, Morgan hopes to see his team step up to the next level.
“This group is a joy so far to coach,” he said. “We may not be the most talented on the field, but we’re going to play hard. Our kids are going to give it everything they’ve got, and I think we’re going to surprise a couple people during the season with the way we’re playing.”
Colfax renews an old rivalry with Lind-Ritzville/Sprague to start the season, with the teams meeting for the first time in three years. The Bulldogs were successful against the Broncos in the past, but can they continue their head-to-head dominance now that LRS is the defending league champion?
Four-year starter and two-year all-league honoree running back Mason Gilchrist also was a starter for the Bulldogs’ state fourth-place basketball team and had the top batting average on their state semifinal baseball team. Can he bring the magic to a third consecutive sport?
Might there be a strong rapport between Gilchrist and quarterback Seth Lustig, who played together earlier this year on the fourth-place state run in Washington Class 2B basketball?
The Bulldogs are replacing five starters, with Morgan saying he “really like(s) what we’ve seen” from fresh additions to the team. Will the newcomers gel with the experienced leadership?
With a deep roster of experienced linemen, might Colfax be able to physically outlast other small schools on the ground?
COACH — Mike Morgan, 25th year
LAST YEAR’S RECORD — 5-4 overall, 4-4 Bi-County League