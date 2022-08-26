Just two years after going 1-8, the Genesee football team broke through to the Idaho Class 1A state tournament last season.
The Bulldogs (7-3) advanced to the second round — an encouraging sign for a team hoping to continue its rise.
“I feel really good about the guys we have,” second-year coach Justin Podrabsky said. “Our numbers are a little down, but I think overall, just from top to bottom, we’re a little deeper in just overall talent of kids.”
Genesee owes much of its recent success to its co-op with Colton, its neighbor across the state border.
This year’s team features nine players from Genesee and seven from Colton as the co-op enters its third year. Joining forces keeps players from the two schools on the field.
“It’s huge not only because we get some good kids to come over here, some quality kids, but it’s really out of necessity,” Podrabsky said. “It’s like a couple miles apart, so these kids know each other. We’ve played them in baseball as well, so there’s a little bit of rivalry in that.”
Genesee must replace do-it-all receiver Cy Wareham and stud running back Jack Johnson, but it brings back a collection of battle-tested players.
Senior twin brothers Angus and Wyatt Jordan return for the third consecutive season and “bring the energy” for the team.
Angus Jordan is a familiar face at quarterback and Wyatt Jordan will handle running back duties.
“They’re the guys that keep it light, but then again they know when it’s time to get down to business,” Podrabsky said. “...Obviously, they’re good athletes and they’re good football players, so that kind of elevates their teammates around them to want to be more accountable and to step up their play as well.”
Podrabsky said the Bulldogs will look to have a more balanced attack this season and work to get multiple players involved in the passing game.
One of those players will be Nolan Bartosz, who racked up 400 yards receiving and “five or six” touchdowns last year despite Wareham being the No. 1 target.
On the offensive line, Genesee is led by Sam Stewart and Grant Wolf. Wolf also plays middle linebacker and will “run the show” on defense.
“Defensively, I think we’re going to have some good speed, so I look for us to fly around,” Podrabsky said. “We’re not the biggest guys size-wise, but we’ll make up for that with our effort and our flying around to the ball.”
5 things to watch
Quarterback Angus Jordan has torched Whitepine League defenses for the past two seasons, and he’ll be looking to go out on a high note.
Running back Wyatt Jordan completes the Jordan Bros. duo and is hoping for a big season after being limited by injuries in 2021.
Receiver/defensive back Nolan Bartosz got stronger as the season progressed. He’s emerged as a leader for the Bulldogs this year.
There’s no more superstar receiver Cy Wareham, who was known for making big plays on a weekly basis. Wareham isn’t an easy player to replace, but Podrabsky hopes the Bulldogs will make up for his loss with more balance on offense.
As is often the case with small-school teams, depth could be a concern for the Bulldogs. Even with the Colton co-op, numbers are down from last year. The team will hope to stay healthy in order to make a push for a second consecutive state playoff berth.
Genesee
COACH — Justin Podrabsky, second year
LAST YEAR’S RECORD — 7-3 overall, 5-2 in Whitepine League Division I
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS — Angus Jordan, sr., QB/DB; Wyatt Jordan, sr., RB/LB; Nolan Bartosz, sr., WR/DB; Grant Wolf, sr., OL/LB; Sam Stewart, jr., OL/DL; Kole Scharnhorst, jr., OL/DL; Vince Crowley, soph., WR/LB.
