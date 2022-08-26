Clarkston coach Brycen Bye felt his team was “right on the cusp” of top-tier success last season as the Bantams placed second in the Class 2A Greater Spokane League, dropping a 30-27 heartbreaker to Shadle Park in a game that could have won them a share of the title.
“We return a lot of guys from that same team, so I think just moving forward, we know where we were and we know where we need to be to get to that spot,” Bye said.
Returners for the Bantams include the likes of Landon Taylor (first-team All-GSL receiver and defensive back), Jeff Olerich (first-team all-league offensive and defensive lineman), Carter Steinwand (second-team All-GSL quarterback) and Ikaika Millan (running back and linebacker).
“When you return first-team all-league guys, that’s a big deal for your squad,” Bye said, noting Steinwand was a sophomore when he led the league in passing yards in 2021, and “usually, sophomore-to-junior year is big growth.”
Clarkston opens its season with a traditional nonleague area rivalry game against Moscow at home at 7 p.m. Sept. 2.
“Moscow’s been a good squad the last couple years,” Bye said. “They got us last year, so we’re looking forward to that one.”
The Bantams follow that with a border battle against Lewiston a week later, then face East Valley in a Sept. 16 road game to start what Bye anticipates will be a highly competitive league season.
“On the whole, the GSL is going to be much improved from last year,” he said. “We had a lot of young teams, including our own. There’s a number of teams I think are going to compete for the top spot. Shadle Park has won it the last two years, West Valley’s always tough, I think Pullman’s going to have a good squad, but I think we’ll be in the mix. I think we’ll be right there with all those guys.”
Regardless of the outcome, Bye thinks his team will play this season in the right spirit.
“They love playing football and they love to celebrate each other’s success,” he said. “It doesn’t matter who’s scoring touchdowns; it doesn’t matter who’s making catches; our team really buys into the idea that they celebrate for each other, and they’re all good friends outside the team, so that’s just a big piece of who we are for this season.”
After an interruption in 2020 amid coronavirus restrictions, Clarkston resumed an old tradition last year by facing Moscow in its opening game of the season. In that encounter, the Bears turned the tables on the Bantams, who had defeated them every year from 2014-19. Can Clarkston make a positive start to this season by reasserting its old dominance in the rivalry?
Most of Clarkston’s defeats last year came by margins of one touchdown or less. With 22 returning lettermen, the Bantams now are a significantly more experienced group; will this pay dividends in tight game situations?
Quarterback Carter Steinwand led the Class 2A Greater Spokane League in passing yards as a sophomore and received first-team all-league recognition. Will he make the major sophomore-to-junior jump that coach Brycen Bye hopes for, and in so doing help take the Bantams to the next level?
Shadle Park has reigned supreme the past two years in the league, but Clarkston came close to pulling an upset and tying the Highlanders for first place in a 30-27 defeat late last season. Can the Bantams find the winning touch on Oct. 22 as they once again take on the Highlanders at the end of the regular season?
Clarkston’s large senior class includes players who were active as freshmen in 2019 when the Bantams last won the league title and went to the state playoffs. Can they bookend their careers by repeating that feat?
COACH — Brycen Bye, ninth year
LAST YEAR’S RECORD — 4-5 overall, 4-2 Class 2A Greater Spokane League