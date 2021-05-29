Nick Bottari finished with four hits, three runs scored and three RBI on Saturday as all nine starters in the Southeastern lineup had at least one hit in a 25-13 victory against LSU Shreveport in the Avista NAIA World Series.
The top-seeded Fire (51-7) now move to to play Georgia Gwinnett (47-10) in a winner's bracket game at 3 p.m. Monday. The Pilots (45-15), who are the No. 9 seed, now drop into the loser's bracket and will face Lewis-Clark State in an elimination game at 8:30 a.m. Monday.
Sam Faith and Austin James each were 3-for-6 with three runs scored, and Anthony Carrera blasted a grand slam in the fifth inning, when the Fire put up 10 runs to put the game out of reach.
Carlos Pineyro was 3-for-4 with three runs scored and four RBI for LSU Shreveport. Ryan Major added three hits and two RBI.
Southeastern ace Christian Camacho (11-1) allowed eight hits, two walks and four runs in five innings to pick up the win. He struck out six.
Nathan Cachu absorbed the loss, allowing four hits, a walk and four runs, all earned, in 1⅓ innings.