The Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre in Moscow has seen a filmgoing boom in the past year. Driven by Devin Mendenhall’s Moscow Film Society, historic and cult film series have become a venue staple, consistently drawing large crowds of passionate filmgoers to see favorites like Hayao Miyazaki’s “Princess Mononoke” and “Cronenberg vs. Lynch,” a four-film series featuring selections of each director’s best-known works.

This month, the Wicked Wednesdays film series partners the film society with University of Idaho professor Russell Meuff and the students in his “American Nightmares: Horror & Power” class. The Wicked Wednesdays series, which started this week, features films selected by students in Meuff’s course.

