Some Idaho lawmakers are hoping to call themselves back into session this week to take action against President Joe Biden's recent COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
The group plans to hold a rally on the Statehouse steps in Boise Wednesday, followed by a news conference.
If enough House members are there to provide a quorum, they then hope to call themselves back into session to pass legislation that prohibits private businesses from mandating that employees get the COVID-19 vaccination.
The move runs contrary to legislation passed in May, when lawmakers recessed for the year.
That measure, House Resolution 4, indicates that the House stands in recess “subject to the call of the speaker of the House.”
