Officials from the U.S. Forest Service have lifted or changed many fire-related closures on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest.
According to Deputy Forest Supervisor Marty Mitzkus, all fire-related closures on the Palouse Ranger District have been terminated. This means popular sites such as the Giant Cedar Grove, the Upper Basin Interpretative Trail, Morrison Creek Cedar Grove and Horse Camp are all open.
Closures on the North Fork Ranger District largely remain in place. The Washington Creek, Aquarius and Purple Beach campgrounds remain closed. Road and trail closures still effectively close the Mallard-Larkins Pioneer Area, Osier Lookout, and the Fish Lake and Goose Lake areas. The Sheep Mountain Off-Highway Vehicle area remains closed but the Clark Mountain OHV area off the French Mountain Road and the OHV trails in the Deception area are open.
Closures associated with the U.S. Highway 12 corridor fires have been modified. The closure around the Granite Creek Complex near Lolo Pass has been reduced to about one third of its former size. Visitors can now access Elk Meadows and Rudd Moore and Moose lakes. The southern end of the Parachute Hill Road (569) and the lower half of the Brushy Fork drainage are also accessible.
Falling trees prompted a new closure on a short segment of Road 500 in the Eldorado Creek area. A detour route has been established.
The Storm Creek Fire closure was modified slightly with the boundary extended to the Beaver Ridge Road.
On the Forests’ southern end, the closure associated with the Dixie and Jumbo Fires remains in effect. The Magruder Road Corridor is open; however, there is an area closure south of the road. The area near Lynx Meadows also remains closed.
Mitzkus encouraged prospective visitors to view detailed closure information on the forest’ website at bit.ly/3kVP7As
With hot and dry conditions forecast for the weekend, Mitzkus said forest visitors should be vigilant during their stays:
“As (Wednesday’s) Bedrock Fire near Lenore demonstrates, new fires that start can spread quickly. People still need to remain aware of their surroundings and to have a plan for leaving an area quickly if a fire starts.”
Officials on the Umatilla National Forest further reduced fire-related closures but access remains closed on portions of the forest within the state of Washington. Land in Oregon that is near the Green Ridge and Elbow Creek fires will remain closed. More information is available at bit.ly/2VIvwcp.