Sole Survivor moves forward

It’ll look a little different, but not even a pandemic could halt the longest-running golf tournament of its kind in the Northwest.
The Elks Sole Survivor tournament — an annual Fourth of July event with a unique format that goes back to 1950 at Moscow Elks Lodge — is back for its 71st edition Saturday in Moscow.
The event features its signature 10-golfer tournament, where one competitor is eliminated at each hole until only one remains.
Other activities include a free hot dog barbecue, patio concert, decorated cart parade, singing of the national anthem and a saying of the Pledge of Allegiance, led by Moscow Mayor Bill Lambert.
The Lodge is taking measures to limit contact between its competitors and encouraging spectators to comply with 6-foot distancing and Lambert’s mandate to wear masks when distancing isn’t possible, golf club chairperson Bill Myers said.
“Luckily golf, as you have seen in the professional environment, is one that lends itself to 6 feet of distance very easily,” Myers said. “We will have some social events up at the clubhouse, but our hope is people are respecting their distances and wearing masks when appropriate and when they can.
“Even the mayor said you can’t eat or drink with a mask on.”
As for the course, Myers said each hole has foam inserts that help keep the ball from going all the way into the cup. The flag stick will also remain in each hole.
The tournament will also have an announcer and P.A. system to help keep spectators up to date. The announcer will be Jeff Henderson, who also does Vandal women’s basketball games, volleyball and soccer games, Myers said.
“He’s going to come out and volunteer his time and announce the whole time,” Myers said. “The hope is that people won’t feel the need to pack in as closely around the congested areas because we’ve got more P.A.”
Myers said the Lodge has taken safety seriously during the coronavirus pandemic, not just during events but also during regular golf.
“With COVID, every single day is a different thing, so it’s about adapting to the recommended precautions and maintaining some of the ones that we required that we feel are still in the best interest of our membership,” he said.
As for the field, it’s as stacked as ever.
Back are defending champion Erik Johnson and 2019 runner up Taylor Anderson, who was the only woman in last year’s field.
Four-time champion Jerry Curtis also returns, as does two-time champ Sean Dorigo and 2015 winner Kevin Peterson.
“I think the field is chock-full of really good golf,” Myers said. “I think it’s going to take a really good round that would probably rival some of the best in the past to win this thing, which is really cool.”
The tournament’s format can make for some exciting competition.
In the case of a tie, golfers do a 50-yard chip-off to determine who is eliminated. In last year’s Sole Survivor, Johnson survived chip-offs on three of his first four holes and another against Anderson on the final hole to claim the title.
More chaos is expected Saturday.
“The best part about this format is you can take the worst guy in the field and the best guy in the field … and it really comes down to who hits the first bad shot, and what happens after that bad shot,” Myers said. “It’s anybody’s game in this format on any hole, and that is just fascinating to me, because that’s not how it is in any golf tournament out there.”
Competitors:
Erik Johnson — Defending Champion; 2019 Sole Survivor Winner
Jerry Curtis — 2019 Club Champion; 2001, 2004, 2013 & 2017 Sole Survivor winner; 2002, 2008, 2009, 2017, 2018 & 2019 Sr. Sole Survivor winner
Sean Dorigo — 2012 & 2016 Sole Survivor winner
Kevin Peterson — 2015 Sole Survivor winner
Taylor Anderson — 2007, 2008 & 2009 Jr. Sole Survivor winner, 2012, 2014 ,2015 & 2016 Ladies’ Sole Survivor winner, 2019 Sole Survivor runner-up
Also — Tyler Bennett, Todd Martlin, Bill Myers, Bill Sayler, Justin Ross
