MOSCOW — Software company Emsi has announced plans to expand its presence in Moscow, with a new 70,000-square-foot headquarters that will house 500 employees.
Located on the north end of Moscow’s downtown, Emsi’s new 3.7-acre campus will allow the growing data software company room to grow, according to a news release from the company.
When Emsi moved to its current downtown building along Jackson Street in early 2014, it had 92 employees. Now, Emsi employs more than 200 people, with 160 of them working in Moscow, according to the news release.
Emsi expects to break ground on the new four-story building at the corner of C and Jackson streets in October 2019, according to the news release, with an estimated move-in date of late 2020.