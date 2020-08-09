All eight of the 2020 SnapShoot photo contest finalists shown on this page will receive a $100 gasoline certificate from Coleman Oil.
Online voting for the Reader’s Choice Award is now open. Voters can choose from among the 32 total weekly winners of the four-week contest (which garnered about 850 entries) by visiting inland360.com/2020-snapshoot-readers-choice-award. Voting continues through noon Thursday. The Reader’s Choice winner will received a $100 Coleman Oil gas certificate and a $100 gift card from Happy Day.
Look for the grand champion winning photo as the Big Picture in Monday’s Tribune.