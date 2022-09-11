Smoke expected to linger until Tuesday

Two flag girls are silhouetted by the setting sun on the third night of the 88th Lewiston Roundup on Friday evening. The smoke that is lingering off the region can make for interesting sunsets, but can also make breathing difficult for some people. The smoke is expected to remain until Tuesday.
The smoke that has covered the region is likely to stay until Tuesday.
Daniel Butler of the National Weather Service in Spokane said the smoke, caused by wildfires around the Northwest, was going to remain today and into Monday. The density of the smoke is also likely to remain the same as well.
“When you get under the high pressures like this, there’s not much to transport the smoke around,” Butler said.
However, there is potential that showers later Monday could help clear the smoke. Expected winds Tuesday will be the best chance at clearing out the smoke in the area.
If winds come in from the south, that could bring smoke from fires in that region of Idaho as well.
According to airnow.gov, Grangeville had some of the worst air quality in the region with an air quality index of 226, which is in the very unhealthy category.
Other cities were in the unhealthy category, which includes an air quality index between 150 and 200. Moscow and Pullman had an air quality index of 196 for both cities. Lapwai and Orofino had an air quality index of 180. The air quality index in Lewiston was at 175 and Clarkston had an air quality index of 178. The air quality index in Kamiah was at 173.
In the unhealthy category, people with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and teens are to avoid physical activities. All groups of people are to avoid strenuous outdoor activities, keep outdoor activities short and consider moving physical activities indoors or reschedule them, according to airnow.gov.
The advisory for the unhealthy category is the same for people with heart or lung disease, older adults and children and teens as it is for the very unhealthy category. However, for other groups of people, airnow.gov advises people to choose less strenuous outdoor activities to avoid breathing as heavily, shorten the time outdoors and be active when air quality is better.