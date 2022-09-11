Smoke expected to linger until Tuesday

Two flag girls are silhouetted by the setting sun on the third night of the 88th Lewiston Roundup on Friday evening. The smoke that is lingering off the region can make for interesting sunsets, but can also make breathing difficult for some people. The smoke is expected to remain until Tuesday.

 Austin Johnson

The smoke that has covered the region is likely to stay until Tuesday.

Daniel Butler of the National Weather Service in Spokane said the smoke, caused by wildfires around the Northwest, was going to remain today and into Monday. The density of the smoke is also likely to remain the same as well.

Tags

Recommended for you