Fifty years ago, Francis Spain began medical school at the University of Washington as one of the first students for what would become one of the most successful medical education programs in the rural Northwest.

At the time, Spain and the 29 other students in the first class had no idea how much the Washington, Alaska, Montana and Idaho medical education program (abbreviated to WAMI, and later adding a “W” with the addition of Wyoming), would grow.

