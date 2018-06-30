Sky West and Delta airlines are adding four flights per week connecting the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport to Salt Lake City, Utah, according to a news release from airport manager Stephanie Morgan.
The late afternoon flights will be operated by Sky West Airlines and represent a 50 percent increase in Delta/Sky West capacity at the airport. Tickets are available now at Delta.com for the added flights that begin Oct. 1.
The new flights will depart Lewiston at 4:41 p.m. on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays and arrive at Salt Lake in time for passengers to board flights to 34 other destinations in the West and Southwest, as well as Houston and Dallas, Texas, and Minneapolis, Minn.
Flights from Salt Lake will arrive at Lewiston at 4:11 p.m., allowing connections from 43 other airports.
“This is great news, and we can show our appreciation to the folks at Delta and Sky West by using the service,” Morgan said.
Doug Banez, managing director of Hubpoint Strategic Advisors, a consulting agency hired by the airport, said the new service will help make up for the loss of regional service operated by Alaska Airlines. Alaska/Horizon is ending its service to the Lewiston airport in August.