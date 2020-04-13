Nez Perce County added one new death to its COVID-19 toll Monday and one additional confirmed case of the disease.
Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported six total deaths, all in the 50-and-over age group and all in Nez Perce County. There are now 20 confirmed cases of the disease in the county, as well as three suspected cases and the six deaths.
Tara Macke of the health department said the new confirmed case and the additional death were not related. Other case-specific information is confidential, she said, and will not be released to protect the privacy of the patients. The only information the health department will release is intended to help protect the public, she added.
There are no new cases Monday in Idaho or Latah counties, which have a total of three cases each, and there are no cases in Clearwater and Lewis counties, according to the health department.
Asotin County Public Health announced its seventh confirmed case of COVID-19 on Monday. The person is being hospitalized, said Sundie Hoffman, environmental health specialist with the department, but no other information was available.
