Alternating single-lane traffic is continuing to be guided over White Bird hill this morning following a rock slide on the southbound lane Monday.
Meanwhile, blasting will begin Wednesday on U.S. Highway 95 south of Culdesac starting at 6 p.m.
Megan Jahns, spokeswoman for the Idaho Transportation Department, said Tuesday no new rocks had fallen overnight on the White Bird hill pass. The transportation department is awaiting the delivery of railroad containers that will be used to shield further debris from traffic while the slope is being stabilized. Once those containers are in place, Jahns said, traffic is expected to be reopened to two lanes, likely sometime Wednesday.
Rocks ranging in size from 6 inches to 6 feet wide crashed down the west side of the White Bird pass about 10 a.m. Tuesday. Transportation department crews immediately began alternating northbound and southbound traffic and hauling away debris.
The blasting on U.S. Highway 95 south of Culdesac will help make room for a new passing lane for southbound travelers. Blasts will generally be scheduled to avoid peak travel time and will require a one-hour closure of the highway.
Curtis Arnzen, resident engineer for the highway project, said more blasting is expected through May but the schedule will be sporadic. Generally there will be less blasting in the canyon this year than in previous years, Arnzen said.