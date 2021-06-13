Sherry L. Roberts, 52, of Lewiston, loving mother, sister, daughter and friend, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, June 6, 2021.
She was born to Vic Forsman and Kathy Gibbs (Schacher) on Dec. 1, 1968, in Cottonwood. She grew up and attended school there, and spent a lot of time sewing with her grandmother, Matilda. Sherry graduated from Prairie High School in 1987 and moved down to Lewiston shortly after, where she attended Lewis-Clark State College.
In 1990, she finished college with her degree in management and paralegal studies. After graduating, she started working at AIA Insurance where she met some lifelong friends. She eventually made her way to Clark and Feeney Law offices, where she made a successful career for herself as a paralegal. She spent the best 17 years with them and also made a ton of lifelong friends. Sherry met Terry Roberts and they married in October of 1992. In September of 1997, they had their first daughter, Maddison, and then in January 2002 they were blessed again with another daughter, Meggan.
More than anything, Sherry loved her family. Her girls were everything to her, and she passed along so many great traits and lessons to them. The three of them shared passions for baking (as they spent many years preparing Christmas candy together), reading, gardening, camping and yard saling in the spring and summer. Sherry loved to travel and spend time at the ocean. In the last few years, she had spent her time volunteering at the Salvation Army, where she continued to fully practice her values of being totally selfless and truly giving to any and all people.
Sherry was preceded in death by her brothers, Carl Gibbs and Bruce Forsman; paternal grandparents, Alvin and Loretta Forsman; and maternal grandparents, Albert and Matilda Schacher.
She is survived by her daughters, Maddison and Meggan Roberts; father, Vic Forsman (Vicky Brooks) of Lewiston; mother, Kathy Gibbs (Terry Thompson) of Lewiston; brother, David (Audra) Forsman and their children, Ayla and Hunter, of North Pole, Alaska; sisters, Shauna Stokes Jensen (Keith) of Fulton, Mo., and Laurie Gibbs-Lane (Matt), and their child, Devin, of Lewiston.
A celebration of life will be held at 5:30 p.m. June 23 at Hereth Park, 1534 Powers Ave., Lewiston. Her family would be appreciative of gathering all together and sharing great stories. We would also like to thank everyone who has sent their condolences, her heart of gold was second to none.