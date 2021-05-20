The Clarkston man allegedly involved in a standoff with police Wednesday night has been identified as Steven Eckhart, according to Asotin County Sheriff John Hilderbrand.
Eckhart, 34, faces charges of second-degree assault, reckless discharge of a firearm and felon in possession of a firearm, Hildebrand said in a news release issued today. Eckhart reportedly fired a weapon in his residence on the 1100 block of 14th Street after law enforcement arrived to check on the welfare of a 1-year-old child, who was supposed to be removed from the house and turned over to custody of his mother.
Officers were concerned for the welfare of the child, as well as their own safety, and secured the residence from the outside, the sheriff said. The Lewiston Regional SWAT team was contacted, and Eckhart’s probation officer and a mental health worker contacted him by phone.
After several hours, the hostage negotiator with SWAT was able to talk Eckhart into leaving the residence without incident or injuries. He was taken to the Asotin County Jail, Hilderbrand said.