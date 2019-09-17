The Asotin County Sheriff’s Office released the name today of a 54-year-old man who drowned Friday in the Snake River near Mulberry Beach just south of Asotin.
Michael M. Tildon of Clarkston died Friday after being pulled from the river and taken to Tri-State Memorial Hospital. The release of his name was delayed pending notification of next of kin.
According to a sheriff’s office news release, Tildon was spotted struggling in the river just after 1 p.m. Friday.
Tildon was reportedly kayaking but it’s unknown how he ended up in the water, according to the news release. He did have a life jacket partially on but it’s unclear if he was wearing it prior to the accident.