In response to the coronavirus pandemic safety measures, congregate meal sites remained closed at press time throughout the Quad Cities.
The Moscow site expects to resume congregate meals July 14, according to an email from Kay Keskinen of Friendly Neighbors Senior Citizens Inc.
The target date for reopening in Lewiston site is Aug. 3, but that start date is not in stone, according to an email update from Scot McGee.
No time line for reopening the Asotin congregate meal site had been released at press time.
Meanwhile, local sites continue offering meals for pickup or delivery. Readers are advised to call their local meal providers for updates, as isolation measures remain fluid.
Valley Meals on Wheels, (208) 799-5767, provides home-delivered meals.
Meals are prepared at the hospital and are delivered by volunteers between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. year round. Cost is $3.50 per day for a hot meal and $4.50 per day for a hot meal and a sack lunch.
The Senior Round Table Nutrition Program, which normally serves meals in Clarkston and Asotin, continues to serve homebound clients. Mobile seniors can pick up meals at the Valley Community Center drive-through in Clarkston. Meals are available at noon Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Preordering isn’t necessary but face masks must be worn during pickup, per state law. Cost is $7 for people younger than 60, and a $4 donation is suggested for those 60 and older. More information is available by calling (509) 758-3816.
The Friendly Neighbors meal service in Moscow is continuing its home delivery program. Mobile seniors may pick up “grab-and-go” lunches at the back door of the 1912 Center meal site at 412 E. Third St. Meals are available at noon Tuesdays and Thursdays at a cost of $7 for those younger than 60 and a suggested donation of $5 for those 60 and older. Seniors must sign up for either service by calling program President Bill Terrio at (208) 310-3779. Clients also should wear masks during pickups, per mayoral decree. More information can be found at usersmoscow.com/srcenter.
Lewiston’s Senior Nutrition Program, (208) 743-6983, continues its normal home deliveries five days a week for homebound clients. Brown-bag lunches are available for pickup from noon to 1 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays and from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Lunches are distributed curbside on the east side of the community center, 1424 Main St. Cost is $5 for those younger than 60, and $4 is suggested for those 60 and older. Preordering isn’t necessary.