BOISE – A fetal heartbeat abortion ban bill that's been invalidated in multiple court cases nationwide earned a favorable recommendation from the Senate State Affairs Committee Monday.
The legislation, sponsored by the Family Policy Alliance of Idaho, would prohibit abortions once a fetal heartbeat can be detected.
Exceptions are allowed in the case of rape or incest, or if the life of the mother is endangered. However, to qualify for the rape or incest exception, a woman must provide court documentation or a law enforcement report to the physician, or have a doctor certify that she was unable for health reasons to report the crime.
The committee advanced the bill on a party-line vote after a two-hour public hearing. Testimony was evenly split between those favoring the legislation and those opposed.
If approved, the legislation would only take effect once an appellate court anywhere in the U.S. upholds a fetal heartbeat abortion ban. The intent is to ensure that, if the Idaho law is challenged in court, the state will have at least one affirmative court precedent on which to rely.
For more on this story, see Tuesday's Lewiston Tribune.
Spence may be contacted at bspence@lmtribune.com or (208)-791-9168.