RIGGINS — Law enforcement officers are on the scene where a semitruck crashed into the Salmon River about 9 miles north of Riggins on U.S. Highway 95 today.
The truck is partially submerged, extrication possibly will be needed, there are unknown injuries, and oil and fuel are spilling into the river, according to a news release from the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office advises motorists to be cautious because the accident is on a blind curve.
The sheriff’s office, Idaho State Police, Riggins EMS and Riggins extrication units are on the scene. No further information was immediately available.