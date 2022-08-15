This July 15 photo shows the rock slide that blocked the Selway River Road. Crews have been working to clear the slide and stabilize the hillside for the last month, and today and Tuesday will allow people through to retrieve campers that had to be abandoned a month ago.
LOWELL — The Selway River Road that has been blocked by a rock slide for a month will be open today and Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. to allow people to retrieve their campers.
Dan Fitting, supervisor of the Kidder-Harris Road District that encompasses the Selway River Road, said work crews have opened one lane to allow escorted passage for people who were forced to leave their campers behind.
The contractors “thought the (slide) was open and stable enough to help people who need to get their campers out,” Fitting said. The rock slide is not secured, however, and Fitting projected work to continue for several weeks.
The popular recreation route was blocked shut July 15 by several large boulders and other debris about 4 miles east of Three Rivers Resort, trapping people who live behind the slide and those who were camping.
People were redirected onto the Swiftwater Road, which comes out at Kooskia about 20 miles away. But the road is navigable only by high-clearance vehicles, forcing several people to leave their campers behind.