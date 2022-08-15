Selway River Road remains blocked by rock slide

This July 15 photo shows the rock slide that blocked the Selway River Road. Crews have been working to clear the slide and stabilize the hillside for the last month, and today and Tuesday will allow people through to retrieve campers that had to be abandoned a month ago.

 Lara Heidtman Smith

LOWELL — The Selway River Road that has been blocked by a rock slide for a month will be open today and Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. to allow people to retrieve their campers.

Dan Fitting, supervisor of the Kidder-Harris Road District that encompasses the Selway River Road, said work crews have opened one lane to allow escorted passage for people who were forced to leave their campers behind.

