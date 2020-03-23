UPDATE: Includes age and sex of patient in second case
A second positive case of COVID-19 has been been confirmed in Whitman County according to the Whitman County Health Department.
The two cases were indicated on the department's website at https://www.whitmancountypublichealth.org/covid-19.html.
The patient in the second case is a 70-79-year-old female. The website also indicated at least 33 negative test cases for the virus.
The first case in the county was reported Sunday. That patient, a woman in her 20s, has recovered and is self-isolating at home.
Whitman County Public Health Director Troy Henderson declined to say in what city the woman lives or where she works.