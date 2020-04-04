A second person has tested positive for COVID-19 in Asotin County, according to a news release today from Asotin County Public Health.
"The individual who tested positive is not hospitalized and is isolating at home," according to the news release. "To protect the privacy of those testing positive, information that may lead to a person's identity being revealed will not be disclosed."
Those who have had potential close contact with the individual are being advised of precautions they should take.
"As more COVID-19 cases increase in our area, we are relying on the public to take action," according to the news release. "This includes staying at home and separating yourself from others, especially if you have been tested for COVID-19 and are awaiting test results, or if you were identified as a close contact of a confirmed positive COVID-19 case."
