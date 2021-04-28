GRANGEVILLE -- Sean L. Anderson, 52, of Riggins, was found guilty Wednesday afternoon of felony aggravated assault on a peace officer and using a deadly weapon in the commission of a crime.
The jury of seven men and five women deliberated a little more than an hour before reaching their verdict. Second District Judge Gregory FitzMaurice set July 12 as a sentencing date and revoked a $1 million bond on which Anderson has been held since his arrest following a shootout with law enforcement officers July 18.
Anderson was immediately returned to custody of the Idaho County Sheriff's Office.
