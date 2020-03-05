Here are the scores and schedule from today's first round of the Idaho boys basketball tournament:
Idaho Class 4A state tournament — Moscow 56, Minico 47, at Borah High School, Boise
Idaho Class 2A state tournament — North Fremont 45, Grangeville 35, at Capital High School, Boise
Idaho Class 1A DI state tournament — Lapwai 52, Oakley 44, at Vallivue High School, Caldwell
Idaho Class 1A DI state tournament — Potlatch 64, Riverstone 41, at Vallivue High School, Caldwell
Idaho Class 1A DI state tournament — Ambrose 56, Kamiah 49, at Vallivue HIgh School, Caldwell
Idaho Class 1A DII state tournament — North Gem 79, Timberline 50, at Caldwell High School