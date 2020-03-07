Here are the scores and schedule from today's action at the Idaho and Washington basketball tournaments:
BOYS'
Idaho Class 4A state tournament — Preston 59, Moscow 41, at Ford Idaho Center, Nampa (Moscow places second)
Idaho Class 1A DI state tournament — Lapwai 62, Potlatch 49, at Vallivue High School, Caldwell (Lapwai places third, Potlatch fourth)
Idaho Class 1A DI state tournament — Oakley 41, Kamiah 39, at Vallivue High School, Caldwell (Kamiah places sixth)
Washington Class 2A state tournament — North Kitsap 56, Clarkston 53, at Yakima SunDome (Clarkston places second)
GIRLS'
Washington Class 1B state tournament — Pomeroy 48, Mount Vernon Christian 26, at Spokane Arena (Pomeroy places third)