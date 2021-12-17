School districts throughout the country, including Lewiston and Moscow, are on a heightened state of awareness in reaction to a TikTok challenge calling for students to commit violence at schools today.
“You may be aware the latest national craze with some students is the TikTok challenges being broadcast throughout the nation to students to do something damaging or harmful in their school. These challenges are directed toward k-12 students to do things at their school that is disruptive. During this past year one example of a challenge was to damage school property. Unfortunately, a new challenge is for students to do some form of violence at their school today,” Moscow schools Superintendent Greg Bailey said in a news release and note to parents this morning.
TikTok is a social media platform that features videos, which sometimes include challenges to a mostly young audience.
“Our principals are aware of this latest challenge, and we are taking the following precautions. Our secondary principals became aware of this issue last night and communicated with our school resource officer, Rick Whitmore. Rick has communicated with the other Moscow police officers, and they will increase their patrols around the schools today,” Bailey went on to say. “We are also asking our school district staff members to increase their awareness of any possible situations in and around their school. Teachers and administration are asked to monitor the halls during passing periods. We will also continue to have our outside doors locked throughout the day."
Lewiston school officials also issued a statement, which noted no local threats have been received. “However, we have made our staff aware of this TikTok post to ensure we are diligent in responding to any type of disruptions this may cause.”
Like Moscow, the Lewiston Police Department will provide an extra presence in and around Lewiston schools today.
Today is the final day of classes for both Lewiston and Moscow schools before the winter holiday break.