The following schools in the region are affected by snowfall and hazardous road conditions (list will be updated as new info becomes available):

CLOSED

Genesee School District

Lapwai School District

Orofino School District

Timberline Schools

Cavendish-Teakean Elementary School

Peck Elementary School

DELAYED / OTHER

Lewiston School District - 2 hours

Pullman School District - 2 hours, rural buses on emergency routes, AM preschool canceled

Clarkston School District - 2 hours, AM buses on snow routes

Colfax School District - 2 hours, buses on emergency routes only

Colton School District - School on time, buses on emergency routes

Garfield-Palouse - School on time, buses on paved roads only

LaCrosse School District - 2 hours, no preschool, snow routes only

Pomeroy School District - 2 hours

Rosalia School District - 2 hours, buses on emergency routes only

Steptoe School District - 2 hours, no AM preschool, buses on paved roads only

Tekoa School District - 2 hours, no preschool, no breakfast

Whitepine School District - 2 hours, no AM preschool, buses two hours late

St. John Endicott - 2 hours

