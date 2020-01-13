The following schools in the region are affected by snowfall and hazardous road conditions (list will be updated as new info becomes available):

CLOSED 

Cottonwood School District

Genesee Joint School District

Highland Joint School District (Craigmont)

Moscow School District

Moscow Charter School

Troy School District

White Pine School District  (Deary)

DELAYED START

Culdesac Joint School District - 2 hour delay

Garfield-Palouse Schools will start at 10 a.m. Monday (1 1/2 hours). No Preschool, no breakfast and no zero hour classes. Buses will only run on paved roads. 

